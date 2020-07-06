Search

Discover

NEWS

Jimmy Eat World, Enter Shikari and more to play virtual 2000 Trees festival ‘2000 Screens’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • July 06, 2020

It takes place this weekend to mark what would've been the 2020 edition

Jimmy Eat World and Enter Shikari are among the acts set to play a virtual replacement for the 2000 Trees Festival this weekend.

From July 9-11, the Cheltenham-based festival will host ‘2000 Screens’, a virtual festival set to feature special live performances, podcasts and archival performances, which will be streamed via the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Also set to perform are the likes of the festival’s 2020 headliners Thrice, Jamie Lenman, Milk Teeth, and more.

“Obviously we’re gutted that there won’t be a 2000trees this summer,” organizer James Scarlett said in a statement, “but I can promise you that this is the next best thing.

“We’ve got loads of amazing exclusive content and I’m particularly excited by the live sets from Jimmy Eat World and Jamie Lenman. Honestly they have to be seen to be believed!

“There is also an interview between some of the organizers and Sappenin podcast – make sure you tune in for loads of reminiscing and never before told stories plus a couple of line up hints for 2021.”

2000 Trees 2020, which was set to be headlined by Jimmy Eat World, Thrice and AFI, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic back in April.

“We’ve tried for as long as possible to stay optimistic and keep the dream alive, but unfortunately we’ve been forced to take the incredibly tough decision to postpone 2000trees until July 8-11, 2021,” a statement from organizers read. “After 13 years, we really can’t comprehend a summer without 2000trees, and we’re truly gutted.”

Read NME’s investigation into the rise of virtual gigs during the coronavirus lockdown here.

The post Jimmy Eat World, Enter Shikari and more to play virtual 2000 Trees festival ‘2000 Screens’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 4 7
  1. xaneko55
    xaneko55 My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maintenance. I continued hearing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it. All topics considered, it become all legitimate and has without a doubt changed my life. For more statistics visit below site Hare.......>>>>>Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  2. nilafa9416
    nilafa9416 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. matador864
    matador864 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. kebaxi
    kebaxi My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ======►► W­w­w­.earn75.com
    ...show more
  5. ElviraaMatters
    Elvirraa I am a cool gi︆︆rl💋 I love ho︆︆t boy:) My s︆︆nap,sk︆︆ype and p︆︆hone ❤ number at the li︆︆nk==>> bit.do/fGmqG
    ...show more
  6. mespogilti
    mespogilti I am making more than $10k per month, do want to discover how i am able make this much of amount.Please see .......www.lifestylesreview.com....... to learn more about
    ...show more
  7. miriamdmoore
    MiriamMoore My Neighbors Step Mother Gets $88 An Hour At Home.. She Has Been Unemployed For Five Months Last Month Her Payoff Was $16838 Just Operating On The Internet A Couple Of Hours Every Day.. Pop Over Here......> Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.