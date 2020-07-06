Jimmy Eat World, Enter Shikari and more to play virtual 2000 Trees festival ‘2000 Screens’

Jimmy Eat World and Enter Shikari are among the acts set to play a virtual replacement for the 2000 Trees Festival this weekend.

From July 9-11, the Cheltenham-based festival will host ‘2000 Screens’, a virtual festival set to feature special live performances, podcasts and archival performances, which will be streamed via the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Also set to perform are the likes of the festival’s 2020 headliners Thrice, Jamie Lenman, Milk Teeth, and more.

“Obviously we’re gutted that there won’t be a 2000trees this summer,” organizer James Scarlett said in a statement, “but I can promise you that this is the next best thing.

“We’ve got loads of amazing exclusive content and I’m particularly excited by the live sets from Jimmy Eat World and Jamie Lenman. Honestly they have to be seen to be believed!

“There is also an interview between some of the organizers and Sappenin podcast – make sure you tune in for loads of reminiscing and never before told stories plus a couple of line up hints for 2021.”

GET READY FOR #2000SCREENS THIS WEEKEND!! We've got three days of live music on Facebook and Instagram, with exclusive sessions from your fave bands from the 2020 lineup (incl. @jimmyeatworld + @Thrice), plus special extras… did someone say @ENTERSHIKARI!? 1/3. pic.twitter.com/d3nTmIcVUW — 2000trees Festival (@2000trees) July 6, 2020

2000 Trees 2020, which was set to be headlined by Jimmy Eat World, Thrice and AFI, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic back in April.

“We’ve tried for as long as possible to stay optimistic and keep the dream alive, but unfortunately we’ve been forced to take the incredibly tough decision to postpone 2000trees until July 8-11, 2021,” a statement from organizers read. “After 13 years, we really can’t comprehend a summer without 2000trees, and we’re truly gutted.”

