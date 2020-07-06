Search

Discover

NEWS

Scarlett Johansson will “hand the baton” to Florence Pugh in ‘Black Widow’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • July 06, 2020

"We didn’t know how great Florence Pugh would be"

It looks as if Florence Pugh is going to have a future playing Black Widow for Marvel.

Black Widow director Cate Shortland has revealed in a new interview that Scarlett Johansson, the incumbent titular assassin (known as Natasha Romanoff when not on duty), will “hand the baton” to Pugh’s Yelena Belova in the forthcoming Marvel movie.

Shortland told Empire in an exclusive interview for the magazine’s issue on sale this Thursday (July 9) that the team was blown away by Pugh’s performance. She hinted that a big future is in store for the 24-year-old actress.

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow’. CREDIT: LANDMARK MEDIA/Alamy Stock Photo

“[Kevin Feige – MCU president] realized that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction,” Shortland told Empire. “And we didn’t know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn’t know how great. Scarlett is so gracious, like, ‘Oh, I’m handing her the baton.’ So it’s going to propel another female storyline.”

Black Widow will kick off MCU’s long-awaited Phase 4 – a post-Avengers: Endgame world – when it’s released this October.

As has been the case with hundreds of film and TV productions worldwide, the initial May 1, 2020 release date for Black Widow, Johansson’s first solo adventure in the MCU, was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April Disney announced a new US release date of November 6, 2020. The film hits UK cinemas a little earlier on October 28, 2020.

See NME’s list of all the major film and TV productions suspended by the crisis here.

The post Scarlett Johansson will “hand the baton” to Florence Pugh in ‘Black Widow’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 4 7
  1. nilafa9416
    nilafa9416 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. matador864
    matador864 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  3. kebaxi
    kebaxi My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ======►► W­w­w­.earn75.com
    ...show more
  4. OliviaVidos
    Olivia Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  5. mespogilti
    mespogilti I am making more than $10k per month, do want to discover how i am able make this much of amount.Please see .......www.lifestylesreview.com....... to learn more about
    ...show more
  6. OliviaVidos
    Olivia I am a cool gi︆︆rl💋 I love ho︆︆t boy:) My s︆︆nap,sk︆︆ype and p︆︆hone ❤ number at the li︆︆nk==>> bit.do/fGmqG
    ...show more
  7. miriamdmoore
    MiriamMoore My Neighbors Step Mother Gets $88 An Hour At Home.. She Has Been Unemployed For Five Months Last Month Her Payoff Was $16838 Just Operating On The Internet A Couple Of Hours Every Day.. Pop Over Here......> Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.