Watch trailer for Beyoncé’s new visual album ‘Black Is King’

Beyoncé has shared a trailer for her new visual album ‘Black Is King’, which is due to arrive tonight on Disney+.

The pop star’s highly-anticipated new album/short film is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, her 2019 LP inspired by Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King, which featured Queen Bey as the voice of Nala.

According to Beyoncé’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, ‘Black Is King’ has been in production for the last 12 months, and is “a celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience.”

The film, which has a runtime of 85 minutes, brings Beyoncé’s latest album to life through songs, skits, and interpretive dance, with cameras traveling to New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium to capture the actors and choreography.

Beyonce shared a trailer for the new project on Instagram earlier today (July 30) – you can watch it below:

‘Black Is King’ will be available to stream at midnight tonight (July 31) exclusively on Disney+.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is closer to trademarking the name of her daughter Blue Ivy, after U.S. authorities dismissed a challenge to the application.

The singer has been in a legal battle with Veronica Morales, the owner of events planning firm Blue Ivy Company, since 2017. At the time, Beyoncé filed legal papers that sought to protect the commercial rights to ‘Blue Ivy Carter’ – her daughter with husband Jay-Z.

Contesting the claim, Morales said the trademark would be too similar to her own company and called on U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officials to deny the bid. At one point, she even accused Beyonce of fraud and said the singer had no intention of using the name for business purposes.

