Watch opening scene of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2 ahead of premiere

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tobi Akingbade • July 30, 2020

The clip teases what we can expect for the Hargreeves siblings

The action-packed opening scene of The Umbrella Academy season 2 has been released ahead of its premiere later this week – watch below.

Netflix unveiled the massive teaser late last night (July 29) as fans gear up to watch the second season on Friday.

In the final seconds of season 1 of the Netflix superhero series, we saw the Hargreeves siblings — Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castaneda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), the ghost of Ben (Justin H. Min), and Vanya (Ellen Page) — fail to stop the end of the world and end up in a swirling time vortex.

It wasn’t properly clear if they did escape the apocalypse to time travel and save the day on a completely different day, but now we see how they managed it.

Judging from previous trailers fans finally gathered that the second season of The Umbrella Academy sends the Hargreeves siblings to the 1960s, where they must team up to save the Apocalypse from happening (yet, again).

But the opening scenes, with a mix of Cold War paranoia, tease that the Apocalypse is coming sooner rather than later this time.

In an NME review, Ali Shutler calls the second season of The Umbrella Academy a ” high-octane 10-episode run”.

“Despite the premise, the show never retraces its steps. Away from the childhood trauma that drove season one, this run is less repressed, more grown up and sees the Hargreaves siblings even more fleshed out,” the review reads.

The Umbrella Academy season two arrives on Netflix from July 31

