Taylor Swift to release surprise eighth album ‘Folklore’ tonight

Taylor Swift has announced she will release a new album at midnight tonight, featuring collaborations with the likes of Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

Posting on Instagram, Swift said the new record was an opportunity for her to pour out “all of my whims, dreams, fears.”

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” she wrote.

“Surprise. Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point).”

She added that the record was engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, and mixed by Serban Ghenea and Low.

The artwork, which sees Swift standing in the middle of a forest, was shot by Beth Garrabrant.

Swift added: “Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much.”

