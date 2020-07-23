Bon Jovi announce new release date for ‘Bon Jovi 2020’, share new single ‘Do What You Can’

Bon Jovi has announced a new release date for their upcoming new album ‘Bon Jovi 2020’.

Originally set to be released on May 15, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ was “a completed album with a breadth and depth of songwriting, titled for a challenging and pivotal election year,” according to a press release.

However, frontman Jon Bon Jovi, like the rest of the world, found himself unexpectedly experiencing a world-altering coronavirus pandemic, followed quickly by the staggering events of George Floyd’s death and the ensuing movement for racial equality.

The experience led him to record two new songs: ‘American Reckoning’ and the newly released ‘Do What You Can’, which both follow the album’s first single, ‘Limitless’.

In April, the band revealed that ‘Do What You Can’ had been written by Jon Bon Jovi with submissions and lyric suggestions from fans.

“I am a witness to history,” said Bon Jovi. “I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us.”

Listen to new single ‘Do What You Can’ below:

Due to be released on October 2, you can see the new ‘Bon Jovi 2020’ tracklisting below, which replaces the songs ‘Luv Can’ and ‘Shine’ with ‘American Reckoning’ and ‘Do What You Can’.

1. ‘Limitless’

2. ‘Do What You Can’

3. ‘American Reckoning’

4. ‘Beautiful Drug’

5. ‘Story Of Love’

6. ‘Let It Rain’

7. ‘Lower The Flag’

8. ‘Blood In The Water’

9. ‘Brothers In Arms’

10. ‘Unbroken’

Bon Jovi were recently forced to cancel their world tour, which was supposed to kick off on June 10 in Tacoma, Washington. Bryan Adams was due to open for the band on the majority of the dates.

Back in March, Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Revealing the diagnosis on Instagram, Bryan said he was “feeling better each day.”

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus,” he wrote. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day.”

