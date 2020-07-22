Motörhead announce ‘Ace Of Spades’ deluxe 40th anniversary reissue

Motörhead will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of ‘Ace of Spades’ with a special deluxe reissue of the album.

Originally released on November 8, 1980, ‘Ace of Spades’ was led by its title track, which went on to become one of the band’s signature songs during their career.

The ‘Ace Of Spades’ album is now set to be reissued on October 30 to honour 40 years since its release.

The various deluxe editions include hardback book-packs in 2xCD and 3xLP formats — featuring a previously unheard show from the ‘Ace Up Your Sleeve’ tour, the story of the album and previously unseen photos — and a collector’s edition ‘Ace Of Spades’ box set, which contains “a bevvy of era-specific treasures” and 42 previously unreleased tracks.

You can pre-order the ‘Ace of Spades’ anniversary reissue now, and see the tracklist below.

BOX SET TRACKLISTING

‘Ace of Spades’

Side One

Ace Of Spades

Love Me Like A Reptile

Shoot You In The Back

Live To Win

Fast And Loose

(We Are) The Road Crew

Side Two

Fire Fire

Jailbait

Dance

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

The Hammer

A Fistful Of Instrumentals

Side One

Ace Of Spades (demo)

Hump On Your Back (demo)

Shoot You In The Back (demo)

Fast And Loose (demo)

Side Two

Dirty Love (demo)

Love Me Like A Reptile (demo)

Dance (demo)

Riders Wearing Black

Live At Whitla Hall, Belfast – 23rd Dec 1981

Side One

Ace Of Spades

Stay Clean

Over The Top

The Hammer

Shoot You In The Back

Metropolis

Side Two

(We Are) The Road Crew

No Class

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Side Three

Jailbait

Leaving Here

Capricorn

Too Late, Too Late

Side Four

Overkill

Bomber

Motörhead

Dead Man’s Hand

Live At Parc Expo, Orleans – 5th March 1981

Side One

Ace Of Spades

Stay Clean

Over The Top

Metropolis

Shoot You In The Back

Side Two

The Hammer

Jailbait

Leaving Here

Fire Fire

Love Me Like A Reptile

Side Three

Capricorn

Too Late, Too Late

(We Are) The Road Crew

No Class

Side Four

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Overkill

Bomber

The Good, The Broke & The Ugly

Side One

Ace Of Spades (Alternative Version)

Dirty Love

Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Long Version)

Shoot You In The Back (Alternative Version)

Side Two

Hump On Your Back

Fast And Loose (Alternative Version)

(We Are) The Road Crew (Alternative Version)

Fire Fire (Alternative Version)

Jailbait (Alternative Version)

Side Three

Waltz Of The Vampire

The Hammer (Alternative Version)

Dirty Love (Alternative Long Version)

Bastard

Godzilla Akimbo

Side Four

Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Version)

Dirty Love (Alternative Version)

Please Don’t Touch (Performed by Headgirl)

Bomber (Performed by Girlschool)

Emergency

Ace On Your Screens DVD

Part 1 : Motörhead on TV 1980-1981

Part 2 : BBC In The City; Live In Belfast ‘81

Part 3 : 5.1 audio mix of Ace Of Spades

Earlier this month, unearthed audio of an interview with the late Motörhead frontman Lemmy appeared online in which he paid tribute to AC/DC.

