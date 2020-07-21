Watch the cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ reunite to celebrate film’s 10th anniversary

The cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World have reunited to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary by taking part in a virtual table read of the movie’s entire script — you can watch the video below.

Director and co-writer Edgar Wright led proceedings as he joked during his introduction: “It’s been 10 years since we released this movie, and clearly we’re all exactly the same — and the world hasn’t changed a bit, either.”

The likes of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzman and Aubrey Plaza all took part in the Entertainment Weekly-organised table read, which you can watch in full below.

Aiming to raise money for the non-profit Water for People, the cast released a collective statement thanking fans for supporting this cause.

“Thank you, Scott Pilgrim fans! Without you, there would be no 10-year anniversary celebration,” the statement read. “And then we wouldn’t be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down. This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday.

“We know it’s been a challenging time. But it’s also a time when the generosity of individuals and communities has been stunning. I hope you’ll give what you can to a wonderful group helping save lives, build businesses, and creating lasting change all over the world.”

Last month, Edgar Wright hinted that a Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World anime project could be on the way.

