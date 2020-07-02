Jay-Z’s Made in America festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Jay-Z‘s annual Made in America festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the rapper’s Roc Nation company confirmed plans for the Philadelphia festival to return once more over Labor Day weekend 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality,” the statement confirmed.

“Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

An update on the 2020 Made In America festival.

Let's focus our support on organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.

We look forward to seeing you next year. pic.twitter.com/XQv5xIWren — Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) July 1, 2020

This year’s event was set to take place Sept. 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Roc Nation added that tickets for the 2020 event will be valid in 2021. Those seeking refunds will receive an email from Live Nation explaining how to get their money back.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z recently teamed up with wife Beyonce to co-write her new single, entitled ‘Black Parade’. The track was released for Juneteenth (June 19), the day commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

The track, which is also written by her longtime collaborators Derek Dixie, Caso and Kaydence, sees Beyoncé sings about her Southern heritage and womanhood.

