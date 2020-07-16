Search

Discover

NEWS

Rihanna, Jay-Z, Pharrell and more call for case into death of Danroy “DJ” Henry to be reopened

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • July 16, 2020

Even a cursory review of the fact pattern of what occurred distills more questions than answers

Artists including Rihanna, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and more have called for a case into the death of Danroy “DJ” Henry to be re-opened.

DJ Henry was shot and killed by police officer Aaron Hess on October 17, 2010 in Pleasantville, NY.

Following the incident, it was reported that Henry was approached by officers whilst he was in a vehicle whilst outside of a bar. Officers allegedly asked him to move his car out of a fire lane.

An officer’s report later stated that Henry allegedly put his foot on the gas and rammed two police officers – something that caused them to open fire on the DJ, who was also a college student at the time.

However, witness reports from the time contradict the officer’s statement, with several alleging that as Henry attempted to move the car, an officer stood in front of the car and fired shots. Police later said their initial statements “do not fully or fairly represent the facts of that early morning.”

Now, artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Pharrell Williams are more have launched a petition for the case to be reopened and re-examined.

The letter, shared on July 13, urged Attorney General William Barr to “reopen the case and probe the wrongful death of Danroy ‘D.J.’ Henry.”

It continued: “As the Department knows, this agonizing case remains an unhealed wound for the Henry family and the people of New York…More concerning, even a cursory review of the fact pattern of what occurred distills more questions than answers.”

“D.J., a young black youth with a bright future ahead of him, was killed for no apparent reason inside his own vehicle. The facts of the case reek of local conflict of interest, racial bias and even false testimony.

“But like so many other unarmed and innocent young, black men who find themselves guilty of being at the wrong place at the wrong time, D.J., too, lost his life for no good reason and with absolutely no good explanation — to this very day, Justice, it appears, has been denied.”


Protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis (Picture: Getty)

The petition comes as the US continues to call for justice following the death of George Floyd who died in Minneapolis on May 25 following an altercation with police officers.

Floyd, 46 was killed when a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for over eight minutes as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Chauvin, who was sacked following Floyd’s death, has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

A host of musicians and celebrity figures have shared their support for the Black Lives Matter protests, which continue across the globe after igniting following the death of Floyd.

Speaking to NME about the protests, George The Poet called the action an “opportunity to reassess our story.

“For this recent outburst and outpouring of pain to be seen as ‘finally the moment’ is a complete fallacy. It’s a complete misrepresentation of how many moments have been won up to this point and just how futile those moments have been.”

The post Rihanna, Jay-Z, Pharrell and more call for case into death of Danroy “DJ” Henry to be reopened appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 2 9
  1. xacino
    xacino My buddy’s wife makes $78 hourly on the computer. She has been fired for 6 months ..but last month her check was $14758 just working on the computer for a few hours. W­w­w­.­E­a­r­n­7­5­.­C­o­m My buddy’s wife makes $78 hourly on the computer. She has been fired for 6 months ..but last month her check was $14758 just working on the computer for a few hours. W­w­w­.­E­a­r­n­7­5­.­C­o­m
    ...show more
  2. tabimek
    tabimek [ Work At Home For USA ]my friend's ex-wife makes $73 every hour on the internet. She has been fired for 5 months but last month her check was $20281 just working on the internet for a few hours. read review....www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  3. LauraBody
    Laura I love SE︆︆X and I love to SU︆︆CK. If you want me, write to me on my li︆︆nk and we'll talk about our meeting==>> v.ht/iiVnP
    ...show more
  4. Routimerend
    Routimerend ★My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.   Try it your self..............www.gocash9.com
    ...show more
  5. Sulame1
    Sulame I am now making over $15k every month just by doing an easy j0b 0nl!ne from home using my laptop. I am a student and after my college just doing this easy j0b for maximum 2 hrs a day. Very easy to do j0b and earn!ng from this are much bettrt than other office j0bs. Everybody can now get this and start making extra dollars 0nl!ne by just follow instructions on this s!te. !~!~!~!.GOOD LUCK ● SEE HERE.⇢⇢⇢www.goldensalary.com
    ...show more
  6. mufyocegnu
    mufyocegnu Last month I have made $18623 by working online from home in my part time. I have made this income in my very first month of joining and that was awesome. I am a college student and doing this job in only my part time. I want you also to join this and start earning online right now by follow details on this link..........www.right75.com
    ...show more
  7. mufyocegnu
  8. AngelaFett
    Angela19 YOU WANT TO FU︆︆CK ME RIGHT NOW?I LOVE💋 PASSI︆︆ONATE S︆︆EX AND HOT GU︆︆YS.💋My cont︆︆acts==>> bit.do/fGFiG
    ...show more
  9. RichardMWilliams
    RichardMWilliams ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.money87.com\
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.