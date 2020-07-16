Search

One Direction’s 10-year anniversary plans have been revealed

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • July 16, 2020

A new website and video are on the way

Plans to celebrate the ten year anniversary of One Direction forming have been revealed.

A new 1D anniversary website with a timeline of the band’s career will launch later this month together with a 10-year celebration video charting the band’s rise to fame.

Both will arrive on July 23, the date the band were formed in 2010 on ITV talent show, The X Factor.

The website will enable fans to see an interactive archive of the band’s music videos, artwork, television performances as well as behind-the-scenes footage and rare content.

The video will also feature behind-the-scenes and rare footage of the band.

One Direction performing in 2013. CREDIT: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Speculation has been growing in recent months that the band may reform for their tenth anniversary after band member Liam Payne, as well as sources close to the band, confirmed the boyband were attempting to “make something happen”. It would be the first time One Direction have performed together since 2015.

Speaking to The Sun back in April 9, Payne said that the band have “all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.”

“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

Last December, Payne said he believed the group would reform in the next two years.

“I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will, for sure,” Payne told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

