New Metallica music from ‘S&M2’ is coming today

Metallica have confirmed that they will be releasing new music today (July 15) from the upcoming wide release of their live album/concert film ‘S&M2’.

Both frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich left audio messages for fans on Instagram Stories yesterday (July 14) promising that new material would be released today.

“Hey, this is Lars from Metallica,” Ulrich’s message goes. “Tune in tomorrow [July 15] to hear new Metallica music from ‘S&M2’.”

‘S&M2’, the follow-up to the band’s 1999 live album ‘S&M’, was recorded in San Francisco over two nights in September 2019 with the San Francisco Symphony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of ‘S&M’. A concert film was subsequently screened in cinemas worldwide for one night only on October 9, 2019.

A trailer for the apparent home release of ‘S&M2’, which is being billed as “the concert event of the year”, is due to go live on the band’s YouTube channel at 2PM UK time today, and you’ll be able to see it below when it premieres.

Live versions of ‘All Within My Hands’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’ are also scheduled to go live on YouTube at 2:15PM and 2:30PM today respectively.

This update comes after Ulrich announced the ‘S&M2′ box set last month during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. It is currently set for release in August.

Earlier this week, Metallica shared a classic 1994 show in its entirety as part of their ongoing ‘Metallica Mondays’ series.

