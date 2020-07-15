Michaela Coel teases her next TV series after ‘I May Destroy You’

Michaela Coel has teased her next project after I May Destroy You.

Speaking about her recent hit BBC/HBO series, Coel said on Obsessed with… I May Destroy You that she has “a little something on my mind”.

“It is in the back of my mind,” Coel said regarding a new show. “And I keep telling this idea to wait because we’ve got to finish giving birth to I May Destroy You before I start thinking about having other children!”

Following the premiere of the show’s final two episodes on Monday (July 13), Coel has said the show could benefit from a rewatch. “There are Easter eggs littered all over that show and I think you have to rewatch and rewatch and rewatch to really begin enjoying it,” she explained.

Last week, Coel revealed that Netflix had offered her a $1million deal to release I May Destroy You on their streaming platform – which the writer-actor refused in order to preserve a percentage of the copyright.

Coel said she spoke with “a senior-level development executive” at Netflix in order to negotiate “at least 5 percent of the copyright”, and explained: “There was just silence on the phone. And she said, ‘It’s not how we do things here. Nobody does that, it’s not a big deal.’

“I said, ‘If it’s not a big deal, then I’d really like to have 5 percent of my rights.’ ”

Conversations eventually saw Coel ask for just 0.5 percent, to which the executive said, before putting it to her superiors: “Michaela? I just want you to know I’m really proud of you. You’re doing the right thing.”

I May Destroy You is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

