Listen to Chrissie Hynde’s cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight’

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne have released their latest Bob Dylan cover — listen to the pair’s version of ‘Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight’ below.

The track is the seventh instalment in their ‘Dylan Lockdown Series’, which has previously seen them cover ‘Standing in the Doorway’, ‘In The Summertime’ and ‘You’re A Big Girl Now’.

Hynde and Walbourne’s latest cover is of ‘Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight’, which is the closing track on Dylan’s 1983 album ‘Infidels’. You can hear the new version below.

This latest Dylan cover comes days ahead of the release of the new Pretenders album ‘Hate For Sale’, which will arrive on Friday (July 17).

The record has already been previewed by the release of the title track and such singles as ‘You Can’t Hurt a Fool’ and ‘The Buzz’.

“I wanted to write with him since day one,” Hynde said of Walbourne in a statement about the making of the new album. “James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan and the Rails, to name but a few.

“We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true.”

