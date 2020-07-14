Search

Discover

NEWS

Viola Davis says she felt like she “betrayed” herself by starring in ‘The Help’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • July 14, 2020

She says the film was “created in the cesspool of systemic racism”

Viola Davis has said she feels like she “betrayed” herself by starring in The Help.

The actress reiterated thoughts first discussed in 2018 in The New York Times, about regretting taking the role as a maid in Tate Taylor’s period drama, which focuses on a white woman who develops a friendship with two Black maids.

“Not a lot of narratives are also invested in our humanity,” Davis said in a new interview with Vanity Fair. “They’re invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but…it’s catering to the white audience.

“The white audience at the most can sit and get an academic lesson into how we are. Then they leave the movie theater and they talk about what it meant. They’re not moved by who we were.”

She continued: “There’s no one who’s not entertained by The Help. But there’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to [tell the whole truth],” adding that the film was “created in the filter and the cesspool of systemic racism.”

On why she took the role as Aibileen Clark, one of the two maids alongside Octavia Spencer as Minny Jackson, Viola Davis said, “I was that journeyman actor, trying to get in.”

She added that in Hollywood “there’s not enough opportunities out there to bring that unknown, faceless Black actress to the ranks of the known. To pop her!”

Davis cites “fabulous white actresses including Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, and Kristen Stewart, saying they have had “a wonderful role for each stage of their lives, that brought them to the stage they are now. We can’t say that for many actors of color.”

The post Viola Davis says she felt like she “betrayed” herself by starring in ‘The Help’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

6 5 8
  1. fihasid
    fihasid My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maint­enance. I continued h­earing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it. All topics considered, it become all legitimate and has without a doubt changed my life. For more statistics visit below site....................www.lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  2. YolandaFitness
    Yolanda Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/jfdli
    ...show more
  3. JeniferJRidout
    JeniferRidout Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… ===============► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  4. PhillipTReeves
    PhillipTReeves ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.dollarskings.com
    ...show more
  5. kadihey
    kadihey Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments... Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck.COPY THIS SITE.....................www.right75.com
    ...show more
  6. RobertKHarris
    RobertKHarris my buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five monon the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge ths however final month her charge emerge as $12747 remy buddy's friend makes $96 hourly as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site.... www.online103.com
    ...show more
  7. jemi11
    jemi jain My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour on………See this site.........2netpay.com
    ...show more
  8. jemi11
    jemi jain My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour on………See this site.........2netpay.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.