Tina Turner teams up with Kygo on ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ remix

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • July 14, 2020

Kygo previously topped the charts with his remix of Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love'.

Tina Turner has announced her return from retirement by teaming up with Kygo on a remix of her iconic track ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

The Norwegian producer shared a picture of the pair together as he announced the news, confirming that the the remix will be available this Friday (July 17).

He wrote: “‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ is one of my all time favorite songs and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artists. Can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

Kygo previously debuted his remix of the late Whitney Houston‘s ‘Higher Love’, which gave the singer her first posthumous hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

Houston, who died in 2012, previously recorded the cover of Steve Winwood’s 1986 no. 1 hit in 1990.

In November last year, Turner shared a special video message with fans in celebration of her 80th birthday.

“Yes, I’m 80,” Turner told her Twitter followers. “How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this.

“How is this?” she continued. “Well, I look great, I feel good, I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life.”

She concluded: “I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

The post Tina Turner teams up with Kygo on 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' remix appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

