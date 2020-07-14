Search

Discover

NEWS

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on how Mark Ronson inspired ‘Currents’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • July 14, 2020

"He showed me how pop music could have such a craft to it"

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has revealed that Mark Ronson played a significant part in his pivot to pop music.

Parker was speaking to NME about the making of his acclaimed third album ‘Currents’, which was released five years ago this week (July 17).

During the chat, the musician also looked back on his contributions to Mark Ronson’s 2014 record ‘Uptown Special’, on which he provided vocals for ‘Daffodils’ among other cuts.

“Mark’s a big reason why I had the confidence to do what I did with ‘Currents’,” Parker told NME. “He showed me how pop music could have such a craft to it.”

However, Parker explained how the collaborative nature of Ronson’s recording process had prompted him to reflect on his own.

“Whenever I’m recording with lots of people, like we did on ‘Uptown Special’, it makes me think about how solitary my process is,” he explained. “It puts into perspective just how alone I am when I’m working.

“It’s such a deep, dark well making a Tame album. I love doing that, but it makes me realise that Tame Impala will never be that communal experience.”

Back in May, Parker contributed to Ronson’s ‘Love Lockdown’ ‘video mixtape’ live-stream alongside the likes of Miley Cyrus, Robyn and Dua Lipa.

Tame Impala released their fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’ back in February. In a four-star review, NME said: “As far as follow-ups to an earth-shattering run of albums go, though this is much more than just a solid return…this band aren’t rock music’s saviours; they’re so much more than that.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Parker has shared an official acoustic performance video for ‘On Track’. He performed a similar version in April as part of the Music From The Home Front benefit concert.

The post Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on how Mark Ronson inspired ‘Currents’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 2 7
  1. fihasid
    fihasid My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maint­enance. I continued h­earing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it. All topics considered, it become all legitimate and has without a doubt changed my life. For more statistics visit below site....................www.lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  2. YolandaFitness
    Yolanda Hey Man💋 do u want to see me naked? ⚡⚡Go to private 💚 broadcast for u and me, 💚I want to fulfill all your sexual fantasies💋 =>> is.gd/profile29437
    ...show more
  3. JeniferJRidout
    JeniferRidout Google easily work and google pays me every hour and every week just $5K to $8K for doing online work from home. I am a universty student and I work n my part time just 2 to 3 hours a day easily from home. Now every one can earn extra cash for doing online home system and make a good life by just open this website and follow instructions on this page… ===============► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  4. PhillipTReeves
    PhillipTReeves ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.dollarskings.com
    ...show more
  5. kadihey
    kadihey Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments... Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom! Learn More details Good luck.COPY THIS SITE.....................www.right75.com
    ...show more
  6. RobertKHarris
    RobertKHarris my buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five monon the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge ths however final month her charge emerge as $12747 remy buddy's friend makes $96 hourly as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site.... www.online103.com
    ...show more
  7. jemi11
    jemi jain My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour on………See this site.........2netpay.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.