Glee Cast Gathers At Lake in the Wake of Naya Rivera's Death

By TIME/Melissa Locker • July 14, 2020

The cast of Glee gathered

on the shores of Lake Piru to mourn for their friend and former castmate Naya Rivera.

Rivera’s body was found at Lake Piru in California on Monday. The actress was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8 after the actor’s four-year old son, Josey, was found alone in a boat on the lake. A search and rescue operation was launched, and after days of searching the lake Rivera’s body was found by Ventura County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue dive team, victim of an apparent drowning accident. She was 33.

While family, friends, and former castmates were holding out hope for Rivera’s safe return, when the police announced a body had been found, Rivera’s castmates gathered at the lake, according to Variety. A photographer captured a powerful image of the actors holding hands on the shore of Lake Piru, offering a moving and poignant moment of support.

Rivera played Santana Lopez on the Fox musical-comedy Glee for six years, turning what was meant to be a minor character into a full-time cast member and an LGBTQ icon. Her body was found seven years after the death of another Glee cast member, Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson. He died in 2013 after suffering an accidental overdose.

The show’s cast took to social media to pay tribute to Rivera:

View this post on Instagram

My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything.

A post shared by Amber Riley (@msamberpriley) on Jul 13, 2020 at 9:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.? ? Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face.? ? She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see.? ? I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now.? ? And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. ? ? Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel.

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Jul 13, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.. ??????

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 13, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harry Shum Jr (@harryshumjr) on Jul 13, 2020 at 11:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. ???? Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.

A post shared by Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) on Jul 13, 2020 at 2:33pm PDT

