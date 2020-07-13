Search

‘Bill & Ted’, ‘His Dark Materials’, ‘The Walking Dead’ heading to virtual Comic-Con

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • July 13, 2020

Others on the lineup include 'What We Do In The Shadows', 'Star Trek', and loads more

The lineup for Comic-Con@Home, this year’s virtual offering in place of San Diego Comic-Con, has been released.

The five-day event will offer fans a range of events, entirely free to watch online, following the cancellation of this year’s convention (due to kick off on July 23) in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s convention will include talks regarding fan-favorite titles including Star Trek: DiscoveryHis Dark MaterialsThe Walking DeadBill & Ted Face The Music and more.

But the virtual event will also tease a number of new TV shows and films, including Amazon Prime Video original series Truth Seekers – a new comedy from Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders.

There’s also a look at upcoming Marvel documentary series 616 on Disney+, and a panel about filmmaking led by Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow and Joseph Kosinski.

In terms of specific names, there’s a one-hour slot dedicated to Charlize Theron’s career, entitled Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective which will reflect on the actress’ two decades in the film industry.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed Theron in The Old Guard, will be speaking on a panel called Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV in terms of her experience working on a fan-led franchise for Netflix.

In a four-star review of The Old Guard, NME said: “The Old Guard checks off a series of familiar plot beats, but director Gina Prince-Bythewood makes the most of a modest budget – and brings sophistication to a run-of-the-mill action thriller by treating it like an in-depth character study.”

