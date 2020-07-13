Channel 4 to air new Spice Girls documentary to mark 25 years of ‘Wannabe’

The Spice Girls‘ rise to international stardom will be captured in a new documentary to mark 25 years since the release of their iconic debut single ‘Wannabe’.

Channel 4’s Girl Powered: The Spice Girls will air in 2021 to mark 25 years since the song turned Posh, Baby, Ginger, Sporty and Scary Spice into five of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

Featuring archival footage and “revealing interviews”, the show will also tell the story of how the group fought for success against their contrasting contemporaries – including Britpop titans such as Oasis and Blur.

Channel 4 announced: “Spice Up Your Life with new documentary ‘Girl Powered: The Spice Girls’ (w/t). Through archive footage and revealing interviews, this series will tell the complete story of the best-selling girl band of all time – coming soon to @Channel4. Zigga Zig Ah.”

All five Spice Girls wrote the original hit alongside frequent collaborators Matt Rowe and Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard.

The announcement comes amid reports that the group will reportedly head out on a world tour in 2021 to mark their 25th anniversary.

Four of the iconic girl group – Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton – are said to be planning shows across Australia, Europe and America.

But Victoria Beckham, who turned down their 2019 reunion tour, is said to not be involved in the shows.

According to The Sun, friends of Mel C say that the singer spilled the anniversary plans, with the band discussing the tour over Zoom.

They originally split in 1999, before reuniting for two comeback tours in 2007 and 2018.

