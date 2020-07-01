Search

Discover

NEWS

Blink-182 are “getting in touch with their roots” on new music

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • July 01, 2020

That's according to producer John Feldmann

Goldfinger frontman and producer John Feldmann has said that Blink-182 are “getting in touch with their roots” during their latest recording sessions.

Despite releasing their eighth studio album in September 2019, Feldmann has said that the pop-punk titans are already working on what he describes as “classic Blink”.

“The band has definitely been getting in touch with their roots. The songs we have been working on have been super classic blink and I can’t be more excited,” he told RockSound.

“With ‘Nine’ the band wanted to experiment with a bunch of different sounds and programming and push the envelope forwards. They didn’t just want to remake ‘California’ which I totally understand as artists not wanting to just redo an album that was so successful for them.”

He added: “‘Nine’ was a really experimental record and I’m really proud to have been a part of that album. I think with whatever is going to come next is definitely more roots for them.”

This latest update on new material from Blink comes after Travis Barker revealed that the band are set to release a lockdown-inspired new song called ‘Quarantine’.

In a new interview with Spin, the musician discussed what he’s been working on while at home in coronavirus-enforced isolation.

“This week, Brian Lee and I produced a Blink song and recorded it,” he told the outlet. “We actually have a song called ‘Quarantine’ that will be out in the next two weeks.”

At the time of writing, the song is yet to arrive.

The post Blink-182 are “getting in touch with their roots” on new music appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 2 8
  1. Ducted45
    Ducted ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●I have made $16498 in one month by working from home. When I lost my office job 3 month ago, I was very upset and an unsuccessful try for a job hunt I was found this online job. and now I am able to earn thousands from home. Everybody can do this job and earn more dollars online by follow this link.............  =HERE► Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  2. jagow31128
    jagow31128 ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●I have made $16498 in one month by working from home. When I lost my office job 3 month ago, I was very upset and an unsuccessful try for a job hunt I was found this online job. and now I am able to earn thousands from home. Everybody can do this job and earn more dollars online by follow this link.............  =HERE► Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  3. jagow31128
    jagow31128 ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●I have made $16498 in one month by working from home. When I lost my office job 3 month ago, I was very upset and an unsuccessful try for a job hunt I was found this online job. and now I am able to earn thousands from home. Everybody can do this job and earn more dollars online by follow this link.............  =HERE► Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  4. jagow31128
    jagow31128 ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●I have made $16498 in one month by working from home. When I lost my office job 3 month ago, I was very upset and an unsuccessful try for a job hunt I was found this online job. and now I am able to earn thousands from home. Everybody can do this job and earn more dollars online by follow this link.............  =HERE► Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  5. jagow31128
    jagow31128 ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬●I have made $16498 in one month by working from home. When I lost my office job 3 month ago, I was very upset and an unsuccessful try for a job hunt I was found this online job. and now I am able to earn thousands from home. Everybody can do this job and earn more dollars online by follow this link.............  =HERE► Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  6. jagow31128
    jagow31128 I have made 96,760 Buck just last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop.Everyone can check this out and start making cash online in a very easy way by just following instructions…....COPY This Website....HERE══════►►► RichFly2.Com
    ...show more
  7. SandhyaPC
    Sandhya Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  8. cavagi
    cavagi Corona is a big threat of the century, its effecting our lives financially , physically, mentally. Lets make full use of this unwilling hostage period by doing online work to meet the day to day requirements. No instant joining expense. Earning depends upon how much time spend by doing some online work. For more detail visit......earn75.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.