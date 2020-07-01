Blink-182 are “getting in touch with their roots” on new music

Goldfinger frontman and producer John Feldmann has said that Blink-182 are “getting in touch with their roots” during their latest recording sessions.

Despite releasing their eighth studio album in September 2019, Feldmann has said that the pop-punk titans are already working on what he describes as “classic Blink”.

“The band has definitely been getting in touch with their roots. The songs we have been working on have been super classic blink and I can’t be more excited,” he told RockSound.

“With ‘Nine’ the band wanted to experiment with a bunch of different sounds and programming and push the envelope forwards. They didn’t just want to remake ‘California’ which I totally understand as artists not wanting to just redo an album that was so successful for them.”

He added: “‘Nine’ was a really experimental record and I’m really proud to have been a part of that album. I think with whatever is going to come next is definitely more roots for them.”

This latest update on new material from Blink comes after Travis Barker revealed that the band are set to release a lockdown-inspired new song called ‘Quarantine’.

In a new interview with Spin, the musician discussed what he’s been working on while at home in coronavirus-enforced isolation.

“This week, Brian Lee and I produced a Blink song and recorded it,” he told the outlet. “We actually have a song called ‘Quarantine’ that will be out in the next two weeks.”

At the time of writing, the song is yet to arrive.

