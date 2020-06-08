Slipknot’s Corey Taylor opens up on new solo album: “It’s a long time coming”

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has opened up on what fans can expect from his upcoming solo album, after recently confirming that he had finished recording it.

The Slipknot frontman recently told Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale that he had finished his debut solo offering, after previously teasing last year that he was hard at work.

In a new interview with SiriusXM’s TrunkNation, Taylor explained that the record is largely comprised of songs that “didn’t fit” for Slipknot, and his secondary band Stone Sour.

Taylor said: “It’s been a long time coming. It was something that people have been asking me to do for years, and it was something that I always kind of put off, because how greedy can somebody be? I already have two bands. What more do I want? But then it just kept coming up, and then I just kept thinking about it, like, what would a solo album sound like?

“And that’s when I started really looking into my bag, and it was just, like, I’ve got all these songs that I’ve written that didn’t fit with either band. And that’s kind of what started this. I was gonna do this next year, but then, obviously, everything shut down, so it kind of afforded me the time to really go in and really concentrate on it and work with the people that I wanted to work with — friends of mine for 15-plus years; people who I’ve made music with or jammed with or played with that I knew exactly how it would sound with them on it. And we just did it right.”

He added: “Honestly, we all quarantined for two weeks, including the people in the studio that we worked at, and made sure that we had no contact with anybody else — no outside people — and we just all went in and did it together. And we did 25 songs in two and a half weeks. It was insane.”

When asked about how long he had been sitting on the solo material, Taylor admitted that the record’s first track had been in the offing since he was at high school.

“I mean, the first song on the album is a song that I’ve been working on since I was in high school,” he revealed. “It’s a long, long, long time coming, and really maybe it was one of those things where it took years of working and honing my craft to have, I guess, the confidence to be able to complete that song. So, yeah, this is a long, long time of waiting and piecing it together, and it feels awesome.”

Taylor added that fans can expect a “full-on solo tour” when touring commences once more after coronavirus.

Slipknot were due to host their inaugural ‘Knotfest at Sea’ event in August as well as a summer tour in support of their latest album, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. Like hundreds of other bands, however, they were forced to cancel their planned festival and shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

