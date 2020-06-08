Search

Kendrick Lamar takes part in Compton peace walk to support Black Lives Matter

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • June 08, 2020

The protest took place over the weekend

Kendrick Lamar and NBA star Russell Westbrook were among the leading names in attendance at a protest in Compton this weekend.

The pair were joined by DeMar DeRozan as they took part in the Compton Peace Walk yesterday (June 7), which saw a crowd walking from Gateway Towne Center in Los Angeles to Compton City Hall.

Addressing the crowd, Westbrook said: “Continue to stick together.

“Continue to fight for one another. Continue to lift each other up. … Continue to protect your own, protect your team, protect your family. In times like this, we need to stick together. Put a fist up.

“Let’s get a moment of silence. For our lost ones. For their families. For their struggles,” he added with his fist in the air.

Compton Mayor Aja Brown also promoted the protest on Facebook, writing: “Our kids are watching us and they deserve to live in a better world, a better city that ensures their peace and protection, full liberty and justice for all.”

The protest comes after the death of George Floyd last month sparked demonstrations across the globe.

Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, are now all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The Minneapolis police department has since vowed to disband in the wake of Floyd’s death.

