Gorillaz tease upcoming collab with Octavian

June 08, 2020

The next instalment of 'Song Machine' is on the horizon

Gorillaz are keeping their ‘Song Machine’ project strong since its beginning in January, with the band now teasing a new collab with Octavian.

The band posted on Twitter that the next installment of ‘Song Machine’ – ‘Season One, Episode Four’ – will feature the rapper, and that the collaboration will be released soon.

‘Song Machine’ has seen the iconic virtual band release a slew of collaborations this year, starting with ‘Momentary Bliss’ with slowthai and Slaves in January. They’ve also released collaborations with Fatoumata Diawara, Peter Hook and Georgia.

This upcoming collaboration with Octavian will be the first single Gorillaz have released since last month’s ‘How Far?’ with Skepta in tribute to late Nigerian drummer, Tony Allen.

A few weeks ago,  Damon Albarn teamed up with Gorillaz’ animated vocalist 2-D for a pretty meta performance of ‘Aries’ – released in April with Peter Hook and Georgia – as part of a special at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As for Octavian, this collaboration is set to be his first release since he teamed up with Skepta in March for ‘Papa Chulo’.

The two rappers have linked up a few times now, including Octavian’s appearance in Skepta’s video for ‘Love Me Not’ and Skepta’s appearance on Octavian’s 2019 mixtape ‘Endorphins’ with the track ‘Bet’.

    waiting for this collab..
