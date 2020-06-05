Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Kele Okereke perform Bloc Party’s ‘Kettling’ in support of Black Lives Matter

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • June 05, 2020

"Because they can't stop this / We can feel it in our bones"

Kele Okereke has performed his Bloc Party protest song ‘Kettling’ in response to unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

The Bloc Party frontman, whose most recent solo record was last year’s ‘2042’, shared a video of himself playing the song from his home. The word ‘Kettling’ refers to the police tactic in which officers form large cordons to contain a crowd within a limited area.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kele (@kele) on

Some of the lyrics to the song from Bloc Party’s 2012 album, ‘Four’, read: “Po-po don’t fuck around / As their cameras take pictures of us“, and: “Because they can’t stop this / We can feel it in our bones“.


Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke. Credit: Asia Werbel/Press

Okereke’s performance comes amid a time of global unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd, 46, was pinned down by the neck by officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. As well as Chauvin, three other officers now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Okereke spoke to NME last year about he’s “never experienced such widespread public racism” with regards to the Brexit vote in the UK.

“The political backdrop that we’re experiencing right now is quite frightening to me,” Okereke explained. “The most powerful man in the world in the US is a racist and, in this country, the Prime Minister is an unapologetic racist too. Brexit has unleashed a wave of nativist patriotism and there’s been an unleashing of ugliness and a coarsening of the rhetoric,” he said.

“I’ve never experienced such widespread public racism and for it to be given the center ground…”

Dozens of musicians have called for justice for Floyd and have lent their support to the Black Lives Matter music, including Jay-Z, Rihanna, Dr Dre and Lady Gaga.

The post Watch Kele Okereke perform Bloc Party’s ‘Kettling’ in support of Black Lives Matter appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 11
Load more comments
  1. JeanetteJDurgin
    JeanetteJDurgin MY last month's online earnings was $16953 just by doing very easy and simple job online from home. I am a full time student and doing this online work for 2 to 3 hrs daily online. Awesome job and earning from this are just amazing. Get this today and start making money by follow details here. COPY THIS SITE.....www.money87.com
    ...show more
  2. lohev
    lohev Stay at home safe and sound avoiding corona virus but do not sit idol work online and make full use of this hostage period and raise extra money to over come daily financial difficulties. For more detail visit....www.earn75.com
    ...show more
  3. fekajip565
    fekajip565 My last month's online earning was $17930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  4. tosoy368
    tosoy368 I am now making $35/h by doing a very simple and easy online work from home. I have received exactly $8471 last month from this online work. To start making extra income please… wiki visit this site………………………… www.Work46.Com
    ...show more
  5. BarbaraRRobinson
    BarbaraRRobinson MY last month's online earnings was $16953 just by doing very easy and simple job online from home. I am a full time student and doing this online work for 2 to 3 hrs daily online. Awesome job and earning from this are just amazing. Get this today and start making money by follow details here. COPY THIS SITE.....www.money87.com
    ...show more
  6. festusomlu
    festusomlu My last month's online earnings was $16953 just by doing very easy and simple job online from home. I am a full time student and doing this online work for 2 to 3 hrs daily online. Awesome job and earning from this are just amazing. Get this today and start making money by follow details here..................www.right75.com
    ...show more
  7. JaniceSWommack
    JaniceSWommack ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more
  8. JUliaaCrazy
    JuliaPoovv Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/user5386
    ...show more
  9. ElizabethWootton
    ElizabethWootton I made $81,000 so far this year working online and I’m aade such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out  full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve mabout it. Here’s what I’ve been doing.............................HERE►► Www.Cash95.Com
    ...show more
  10. FloraGuerrero
    Flora I am getting $120 to $150 consistently by wearing down facebook. i was jobless 5 years earlier , however now i have a really extraordinary occupation with which i make my own specific pay and that is adequate for me to meet my expences. I am really appreciative to God and my director. In case you have to make your life straightforward with this pay like me , you just mark on facebook and Click on big button thank you… check this lin-k >>>>> www.Dollars9.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.