Watch Brian Wilson’s timely performance of ‘Love And Mercy’ from Colbert

By Charlotte Krol • June 05, 2020

"We’re all in this together"

Brian Wilson performed his 1988 song ‘Love And Mercy’ for the latest episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Beach Boys frontman took to his piano from where he is spending quarantine for a stripped-back rendition of his debut solo single yesterday (June 4), a song that calls for peace and understanding in trying times.

“Hi, this is Brian Wilson everyone,” Wilson says in the clip sat before his piano. “I just want you guys to know that we’re all in this together.” Watch his performance below.

Some of the song lyrics read: “I was lying in my room / And the news came on TV / A lotta people out there hurtin’ / And it really scares me“, and: “Love and mercy, that’s what you need tonight“.

Wilson’s song choice was befitting of the current political climate, as protests against the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, continue worldwide.

In other news, the surviving members of The Beach Boys could reunite in 2021 for a 60th anniversary tour.

The pioneering pop band, who formed in 1961, have been touring in two separate camps since the end of their 50th anniversary tour back in 2012.  Bandmember Mike Love has now expressed his openness towards reuniting with his bandmates for a 60th anniversary tour next year.

