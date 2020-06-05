Search

Tool cancel 2020 North American tour to ensure fans get their money back

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • June 05, 2020

But they hope to return "when the time is right"

Tool have confirmed the outright cancellation of their 2020 North American tour in an effort to return money to fans who purchased tickets.

The alt-metal pioneers were forced to postpone their North American tour – set to run from April 16-June 23 – after the coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of live shows across the globe.

However, the band have now explained the decision to cancel the tour, while expressing their hopes of returning “when the time is right.”

They wrote: “As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull from in these unprecedented times.

“When we played what would be our final show of 2020, March 11 at Portland’s Moda Center, we believed we would be back on the road sometime this Fall. As we worked towards that goal we’ve come to realize that there is absolutely no certainty in re-scheduling dates for this Fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high capacity events will safely return.

 

“As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters…

Posted by Tool on Thursday, June 4, 2020

“At the same time that we were working to reschedule this tour, we read your messages. Messages of job losses, illness, emotional and financial pain. We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so we can help support the people who have supported us for years.

“Please know, we want nothing more than to return to the road, to play these songs for you and to celebrate our shared recovery. When the time is right, we will do just that.

“In the coming days you will receive an email from the ticketing service you purchased tickets through notifying you of the event cancellation and when to expect your refund.”

In April, Tool drummer Danny Carey also revealed that the band are hoping to write new music while in quarantine.

