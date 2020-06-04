Search

The Streets share new track ‘I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • June 04, 2020

It's a team-up with Donae'o and Greentea Peng

The Streets have teamed up with Donae’o and Greentea Peng on new single ‘I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him’.

The track is the latest effort to arrive from Mike Skinner’s incoming mixtape, and follows his recent collaboration with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

The track, which is rooted in neo-soul, is described by Skinner as a “match made in heaven.”

“This is a summer club song. Knowing that Donae’o is the king of UK Funky music – match made in heaven,” he said.

Greentea Peng was the perfect foil for this, her melodies are unique and she’s wicked. I’ve spent the last three weeks working on the video for this one. It better be good”.

Last month, The Streets shared a new documentary on the making of their upcoming mixtape.

The 20-minute film features footage of the creation of new collaboration-based tape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which comes out in July.

Speaking to NME about the upcoming mixtape and the new film, Skinner said: “It’s almost like a follow-on from [2004 album] ‘A Grand Don’t Come For Free’ – that was my life without The Streets.

“That’s what this is; it’s about my life as a DJ but with The Streets removed. I haven’t shot anything yet, but we’ve decided to use real nightclubs. So we’re waiting for real nightclubs to happen again; if it’s not until 2021 then that’s when we’ll do it.

“The film’s just a caper, really; it’s a bit of fairytale, but a fairytale told in the real world.”

