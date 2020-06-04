Hollywood directors including Jordan Peele want to cast John Boyega: “We got you”

A number of major Hollywood directors have expressed their desire to work with John Boyega after the Star Wars actor’s protest speech yesterday (June 3).

Addressing the Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park, Boyega expressed his worry about getting future roles after his impassioned speech.

“I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that,” he told the crowd at one of a series of worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week (May 25).

“Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f**k that.” John Boyega. pic.twitter.com/KPFDUUFGlM — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) June 3, 2020

The comment from Boyega has led a number of leading Hollywood directors to state their wish to work with the Star Wars actor in the future.

Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning director of Get Out and Us, simply wrote: “We got you, John, on Twitter. The tweet was then retweeted by fellow Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro.

Director Matthew A. Cherry, an Oscar winner this year for Best Animated Short Film, said he “would work with John Boyega,” adding that he “[urges] other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well”.

I would work with John Boyega and I urge other Non-Black creators to affirm that they have his back as well. https://t.co/SqXgmIS5aR — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2020

Quoting Cherry’s tweet, a host of directors went on to state their desire to work with Boyega include Edgar Wright, who wrote: Have before and would again, in a heartbeat. So proud of John today,” while Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker said he “would crawl through a barrel of broken glass to have John Boyega even so much as *glance* at one of my scripts”.

Have before and would again, in a heartbeat. So proud of John today. https://t.co/qLi4cwws2i — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 3, 2020

I would crawl through a barrel of broken glass to have John Boyega even so much as *glance* at one of my scripts. https://t.co/0bcLeldaEg — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) June 3, 2020

