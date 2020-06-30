Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ biopic trailer

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • June 30, 2020

The film is due for release next January

The first trailer for an upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, has just been released – you can watch below.

Jennifer Hudson stars as the Queen of Soul in the new film, due for release next January, directed by Liesl Tommy and written by Tracey Scott Wilson.

The official synopsis outlines how Respect follows “the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international stardom.”

Alongside Hudson, the film will star Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Titus Burgess and Tate Donovan.

Watch the full trailer for Respect here:

Jennifer Hudson most recently starred in Tom Hooper’s live-action remake of Cats as Grizabella – the cat tasked with singing the film’s iconic ballad ‘Memory’.

Last year also saw the release of Amazing Grace, a concert film full of resurfaced footage in which Aretha Franklin performed the title album across two nights at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, in 1972.

The footage was relegated to the archives for almost 50 years, as technical issues prevented the full film from seeing the light of day until producer Alan Elliot restored what had been shot in the early 2000s.

In a five-star review of the film, NME said: “More than a concert film, Amazing Grace is the ultimate testament to Aretha’s eternal talent.”

Respect is due for release in UK cinemas on January 22, 2021.

The post Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’ biopic trailer appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 10
  1. JuliePlays
    Julie ★★ Lonely girl looking for a partner for the entertainment!➤➤ Only men 18 ye︆︆ars older. I am waiting for you.❤ ==>> gg.gg/jwuxt
    ...show more
  2. DianeWeb
    Diane I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> kutt.it/CYC981
    ...show more
  3. popat26753
    popat26753 I am now getting paid every month more than $31,000 by doing very easy job online from home. I have earned $31540 last month from this easy job just by giving this job only 2 to 3 hrs a day using my laptop. Everybody on this earth can now get this job and start making more cash online just by follow instructions on this web page…….................................Www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  4. Pecassoo45
    Pecassoo The relative of my Classmate procures $530 each hour on the net. He has been out of tough work for 5 months, however a month inside the past his paycheck became $ 18468, really chipping away at the net for multiple hours. examine extra in this website online, go to the residence tab of this web website online for additional diffused factors ... Get data<3 HERE ...⇢⇢⇢www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  5. StellaWrite
    Stella I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  6. joangilmr.s2.7.1.9.8.9.gm
    LauraCarter I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,:two_hearts:,,,,,► www.BizSalary.Com
    ...show more
  7. teyahal411
    teyahal411 I have made 96,760 Buck just last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop.Everyone can check this out and start making cash online in a very easy way by just following instructions…....COPY This Website....HERE══════►►► RichFly2.Com
    ...show more
  8. teyahal411
    teyahal411 I have made 96,760 Buck just last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop.Everyone can check this out and start making cash online in a very easy way by just following instructions…....COPY This Website....HERE══════►►► RichFly2.Com
    ...show more
  9. CarolineGBlythe
    CarolineGBlythe I earned $50000 last month by the use of operating on-line most effective for five to eight hours on my pc and this was so that i in my opinion could not accept as authentic with earlier than running in this website. if you too want toclean earn this type of huge coins then come and be a part of us. do this internet-website on line . ⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢www.money87.com
    ...show more
  10. CarolineGBlythe
    CarolineGBlythe I earned $50000 last month by the use of operating on-line most effective for five to eight hours on my pc and this was so that i in my opinion could not accept as authentic with earlier than running in this website. if you too want toclean earn this type of huge coins then come and be a part of us. do this internet-website on line . ⇢⇢⇢⇢⇢www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.