‘Just Mercy’ now free to stream in the US to teach audiences about “systemic racism”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • June 03, 2020

There's been no word on any release on UK platforms yet

Destin Daniel Cretton’s true-story drama Just Mercy has been made available to stream for free in the US in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The film tells the true story of defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard law graduate who went to Alabama to defend Walter ‘Johnny D.’ McMillian after he was wrongly convicted of murder in 1986.

“We believe in the power of story,” a statement on the film’s Twitter account began. “#JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.

“For the month of June, #JustMercy will be available to rent for free on digital platforms in the US.”

The film, based on Stevenson’s 2014 book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, stars Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson and Jamie Foxx as McMillian.

Further co-stars include Brie Larson (who worked with Cretton on Short Term 12), Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson and Rafe Spall.

Upon its release, Just Mercy received generally positive reviews. In a three-star reviewNME praised the cast’s “powerful performances”, adding: “the performances elevate the film beyond its limiting conventions.”

On the film’s direction, the review said: “Cretton deserves credit for not shying away from showing just how rife the corruption is, with Stevenson being subjected to bigotry at practically every turn.”

There is no word yet on whether Just Mercy will be made available to stream for free on any UK platforms.

