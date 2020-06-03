Search

‘Destiny 2’ teaser leaks on Instagram, promises reveal next week

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Puah Ziwei • June 03, 2020

The clip features Eris Morn on an icy planet

Bungie has confirmed in a now-removed Instagram post that the next chapter of Destiny 2 will be revealed next week.

The short teaser features guardian Eris Morn trudging through the snow on an ice-covered landscape, with Jupiter in the background. “The next chapter of Destiny 2 is almost here,” the post read, alongside a reveal time of 5pm BST on June 9, the day Season 11 is scheduled to launch.

The post has since been presumably archived, as links to the post itself are still active but it is no longer available through the main page of the official Destiny Instagram. Check out the trailer below.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The next chapter of Destiny 2 is almost here. Tune in for the unveiling at 6pm CEST on June 9.

A post shared by Destiny 2 (@destinythegame) on

The June 9 reveal date falls in line with the timeline that was shared by Bungie last week in a blog post by production director Justin Truman. According to the post, more details on both Season 11 and Year 4 of Destiny 2 should be arriving at the same time.

“You’ll learn about the next Season of Destiny 2 at the same time that we talk about the next chapter in this story that has been unfolding all year long,” he shared.

In the post, Truman also added that, moving forward, the team plans on continuing the development of Destiny 2 in “an open, transparent way involves showing (and shipping) plenty of missteps along with the improvements”.

Destiny 2 was released by Bungie in September 2017 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with the PC version arriving a month later. A Google Stadia edition of the game launched last November.

Earlier this month, the developer announced that Destiny 2 would be making its way onto next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. However, it did not reveal if the title would be available when the consoles launch or arrive after.

