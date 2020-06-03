‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ cast and showrunner donate $100K to National Bail Fund Network

The cast and crew of police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine have donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Network.

The organization is a network of over 60 community bail and bond funds, which free people from jail and immigration detention in the US.

The decision was communicated on Twitter by showrunner Dan Goor, who said: “The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally.

“Together we have made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter.”

The post was also shared by Andy Samberg, who plays the show’s main character Jake Peralta, via The Lonely Island account.

Goor, alongside star Stephanie Beatriz who donated $11,000 herself, follow the example of actor and podcaster Griffin Newman who pointed out he had played a detective on two episodes of Blue Bloods almost a decade ago.

“I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago,” Newman began. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”

I’m an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math. pic.twitter.com/En4ww2OSjP — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) June 2, 2020

There has been further attention towards Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which wrapped filming for season 7 in April, following the death of George Floyd last week (May 25).

Floyd, who was African-American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

