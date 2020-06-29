Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Peaky Blinders’ director reveals how season six will begin

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Warner • June 29, 2020

"We resolve that amazing moment"

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has opened up about how season six will begin following the tense season five finale.

At the end of the last season, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) was seen in a state of distress in a field as he held a gun to his head.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Byrne explained that season six will pick-up straight from this moment as audiences find out Shelby’s fate.

“It picks up directly,” he said. “So, the very first image you will see will be back in that field… Tommy, with a gun to his head. Then, we will move on from there, we resolve that amazing moment… it’s great.”

Peaky Blinders
Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ season five (CREDIT: BBC)

Byrne also teased the introduction of a new female character in season six – which halted production earlier this year due to coronavirus.

“There’s a great female character who is new, who is pretty dark. I haven’t seen a character like her in Peaky before.

“I won’t say who she is,” he added, “but she certainly gives Tommy a run for his money. She challenges him in a different way basically. She’s certainly not a protagonist and I don’t know if she’s an antagonist.”

Peaky Blinders
Cillian Murphy in the new series of ‘Peaky Blinders’

“It’s similar to [Oswald] Mosley… she has a similar ideology, and that’s challenging for any character, like I’ve said before… he or she, they don’t have guns or a gang, but they have an ideology that’s like a virus and it’s more dangerous than anything.”

He added that she was a “great character” and they were “really close to casting her”.

Meanwhile, creator Steven Knight has revealed that Jason Statham was the original first choice to play Shelby on Peaky Blinders.

The post ‘Peaky Blinders’ director reveals how season six will begin appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

0 9
  1. vogeg75419
    vogeg75419 My last month’s online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joinedc this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website………HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. Annelica
    Alissia ❤ Fu­ck this young and sexy virgin - puta.best#SexyCat21
    ...show more
  3. JOHURUL
    ROKEJION Available in a variety of sizes and colors Buy yours now before it is too late! Order here => mdjohurulislam.blogspot.com/2020/06/nurse-love.html #nurse#nursing#nurselife#nursepractitioner#instanursing#nurseproblems#nursingschoolproblems#aprn#nursesrock#nurselife#healthcare#nursecollab#nurseproblems#rnchat#nurseentrepreneur#hcr#nurse#nurseup#ptsafety
    ...show more
  4. rebeccabaker6
    RebeccaBaker I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,:two_hearts:,,,,,► www.BizSalary.Com I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,:two_hearts:,,,,,► www.BizSalary.Com
    ...show more
  5. rebeccabaker6
    RebeccaBaker I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,:two_hearts:,,,,,► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  6. reonzyen
    reon heyy I feel so naughty today You want to know me better Then Copy link and call me .⚡⚡ Here ✅ =>> www.purefuck.tk
    ...show more
  7. Annelica
    Alissia ❤ Fu­ck this young and sexy virgin - puta.best#SexyCat21
    ...show more
  8. SandhyaTiin
    Sandhya Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  9. SandhyaPC
    Sandhya ⚡I WANT TO BOUNCE ON HOT MANS DI︆︆CK! ⚡ My con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fGfFv
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.