Hayley Williams reveals her top five Paramore songs

Hayley Williams has revealed her top five Paramore songs, after fans called for the singer to reveal her favorites on Twitter.

Williams revealed her choices after a fan noticed she had liked a tweet which asked Paramore fans to reveal their favorites, with her subsequent choices largely taken from the band’s newer efforts.

The top spot was taken by ‘Told You So’, taken from 2017’s ‘After Laughter’, and was followed by three other tracks from that album – ‘Hard Times’, ‘Pool’ and ‘Rose-Colored Boy’. Fifth place went to ‘I Caught Myself’, which the band recorded for the 2008 ‘Twilight’ soundtrack.

1. Told You So

2. Hard Times

3. Pool

4. Rose-Colored Boy

5. Caught Myself (live) honorable mentions:

– Tell Me How, tho i cant listen to it

– Hate To See Your Heart Break https://t.co/u8x7rShbjZ — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) June 28, 2020

1. Future (live)

2. Crazy Girls

3. Fast In My Car

4. Last Hope

5. Aint It Fun basically, the last 2 paramore albums are our best. nooo contest. https://t.co/i6wI8NflAd — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) June 28, 2020

She was subsequently asked to reveal her top five tracks that didn’t feature on ‘After Laughter’ – with ‘Future’ (live), ‘Crazy Girls’, ‘Fast In My Car’, ‘Last Hope’ and ‘Ain’t It Fun’, all featured on the band’s 2013 self-titled album, securing the spots.

Williams later added that she chose ‘I Caught Myself’ because “the guys sound dreamy and i get to wail and flail to it”.

In May, Williams released ‘Petals For Armor’, marking the Paramore frontwoman’s first full-length solo release.

In a four-star review, NME said of the record: “From a less skilled artist, such a disparate-sounding album might morph into a collage of loose touchstones. Hayley Williams, on the other hand, draws clearly from other artists but retains her voice at the centre.”

