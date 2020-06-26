Search

Discover

NEWS

Muse’s Matt Bellamy shares dreamy, stripped-back version of ‘Unintended’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • June 26, 2020

"I wrote this song when I was around 19 and it seems more relevant today than back then!"

Matt Bellamy has shared a new, stripped-back version of ‘Unintended’ – listen to it below.

The Muse frontman shared the classical-piano, acoustic version of the hit from their 1999 debut, ‘Showbiz’ on social media this morning (June 26).

Posting on Twitter, Bellamy wrote: “Check out this classical piano acoustic version of Unintended, out today.”

He continued: “I wrote this song when I was around 19 and it seems more relevant today than back then!”

You can listen to it below:

Last month (May 16), Bellamy revealed that he’d bought a guitar owned by Jeff Buckley and that he plans to use it on Muse’s next album.

In an interview with Guitar World, Bellamy revealed that he bought the 1983 blonde USA Fender Telecaster which Buckley used to record his acclaimed album, ‘Grace’. Buckley recorded famed song ‘Hallelujah’ using the guitar.

Bellamy told the magazine: “I had a whole team of people doing due diligence on it to make sure it was absolutely the right one, interviewing his family and all sorts. I managed to get it verified, and I’ve got his Telecaster that he recorded the whole Grace album with, and the song ‘Hallelujah’.”

He continued: “I haven’t bought it to hang it on the wall with a picture of Jeff saying, ‘Look what I’ve got.’ I’ve bought it to actually attempt to use it and integrate it, and keep this guitar part of music. I’d like to believe that’s what he would have wanted.

“…I’ve already used it, actually. It’s on a cover song that we’re doing with the Jaded Hearts Club. But I’m hoping to use that a little bit here and there on the next Muse album as well.

Speaking to NME, Bellamy also revealed earlier this year that he was planning to release some more solo songs this year after he released his first ever-solo track ‘Tomorrow’s World’, while in lockdown.

“I can imagine myself putting out more songs this year. I don’t have any plans to get a record deal or do an album,” Bellamy said. “I don’t have any plans to really heavily market anything. It’s just me tinkering about on my own at home.”

Earlier this month (June 7), Bellamy welcomed his second child – a daughter with wife Elle Evans. 

The post Muse’s Matt Bellamy shares dreamy, stripped-back version of ‘Unintended’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

0 3
  1. cavagi
    cavagi I am boss of my own will. My boss fired me from job without reason. I was too up set i have no job,than my friend told me about this online work. I start work with hopelessly but after fifteen days i received amount of $3000.I thank to God and my buddy. Now i am making $125 per hour on computer. Its my secret i invite you to come join and be your own boos here is link..www.earn75.com
    ...show more
  2. Yeationat
    Yeationat I g­­­­e­­­­t p­­­­a­­­­i­­­­d m­­­­o­­­­r­­­­e t­­­­h­­­­a­­­­n $­­­­1­­­­2­­­­0 to $­­­­1­­­­30­­­­ p­­­­e­­­­r h­­­­o­­­­u­­­­r f­­­­o­­­­r w­­­­o­­­­r­­­­k­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g o­­­­n­­­­l­­­­i­­­­n­­­­e. I h­­­­e­­­­a­­­­r­­­­d a­­­­b­­­­o­­­­u­­­­t t­­­­h­­­­i­­­­s j­­­­o­­­­b 3 m­­­­o­­­­n­­­­t­­­­h­­­­s a­­­­g­­­­o a­­­­n­­­­d a­­­­f­­­­t­­­­e­­­­r j­­­­o­­­­i­­­­n­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g t­­­­h­­­­i­­­­s i h­­­­a­­­­v­­­­e e­­­­a­­­­r­­­­n­­­­e­­­­d e­­­­a­­­­s­­­­i­­­­l­­­­y $­­­­1­­­­5­­­­k f­­­­r­­­­o­­­­m t­­­­h­­­­i­­­­s w­­­­i­­­­t­­­­h­­­­o­­­­u­­­­t h­­­­a­­­­v­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g o­­­­n­­­­l­­­­i­­­­n­­­­e w­­­­o­­­­r­­­­k­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g s­­­­k­­­­i­­­­l­­­­l­­­­s. T­­­­h­­­­i­­­­s i­­­­s w­­­­h­­­­a­­­­t I d­­­­o C­­­­o­­­­p­­­­y b­­­­l­­­­o­­­­w s­­­­i­­­­t­­­­e.....www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  3. bonos24504
    bonos24504 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.