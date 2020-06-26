Kanye West teams up with Gap for new “accessible” fashion line

Gap has partnered with Kanye West and Yeezy – his fashion company – to create a new clothing line.

The new line, which is called Yeezy Gap, will be introduced in the first half of 2021, both companies confirmed Friday (June 26).

As The New York Times reports, Yeezy will follow West’s direction to create“modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.”

West’s “design vision” will reportedly extend to the way in which the line will be showcased in Gap’s stores and online.

Gap, which has suffered the closure of more than 100 North American stores in the last few years, has reportedly agreed to a 10-year deal, with the option to renew after five years.

At the halfway point, Gap is reportedly hoping that Yeezy Gap will be generating $1 billion in annual sales.

Posting on Twitter, West shared a proposed logo for the partnership, with the initials YZY written in Gap’s trademark white font and contrasted against a familiar blue background.

The latest venture from the rapper comes after he announced plans to launch his own range of wellness and lifestyle products earlier this month.

The rapper has filed a trademark for Yeezy Beauty, with a line of products including makeup, fake eyelashes, face masks, moisturisers, nail polishes, body oils, bath gels and shaving creams.

In April, Forbes also officially confirmed that he is now a billionaire.

