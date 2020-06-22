Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Rick Astley cover Foo Fighters classic ‘Everlong’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • June 22, 2020

"Sometimes you just have to find the song that's gonna lift your spirits"

Rick Astley has shared a new cover of Foo Fighters‘ classic track ‘Everlong’ – you can check out the video below.

The ’80s star struck up an unlikely friendship with Foos frontman Dave Grohl back in 2018 when he was invited to join the band onstage at Japan’s Summer Sonic festival. Together they performed Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ before breaking into Astley’s hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

Since then they’ve reunited on several occasions – including at last year’s Reading Festival and a surprise performance at Club NME.

Taking to his official YouTube channel last week (June 18), Astley paid tribute to his favourite band by performing his own rendition of their 1997 single ‘Everlong’.

“Sometimes you just have to find the song that’s gonna lift your spirits and put you in another place, and I’ve been doing that a lot recently with music,” Astley explained at the top of acoustic performance.

“And one of the bands I always go to – believe it or not – is Foo Fighters, so here we go. Here’s my version of a song of their’s called ‘Everlong’.”

Late last year, Astley expressed his hopes of teaming up with Foo Fighters for a potential collaborative single. “I would be well up for releasing it, maybe for charity one day,” he said.

Discussing his continued confusion over his initial guest appearance with the Foos, Astley explained: “I never met them [before], I have no idea why [Grohl would] invite me onstage.

“I didn’t know what it was all about. And then he just kind of whispered and said, ‘We’re doing your tune, but we’re gonna do it like ‘Teen Spirit”, and that was it. And off we went.”

During last year’s Club NME re-launch, where Dave Grohl performed an intimate solo set, Astley played drums on ‘Times Like These’ and ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, with Grohl taking on vocals.

The post Watch Rick Astley cover Foo Fighters classic ‘Everlong’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 7 4
  1. nevas35724
    nevas35724 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  2. kalaw36591
    kalaw36591 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. Bentoges87
    Bentoges87 My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maint­enance. I continued h­earing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it. All topics considered, it become all legitimate and has without a doubt changed my life. For more statistics visit below site HERE☛www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  4. MollyyDoscii
    Mollyyy Hi .. 💋 do you mind being mast︆︆urbated together? 💥💦 write me here ==>> gg.gg/jqdl0
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.