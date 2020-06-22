Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg covers Bruce Springsteen for his dad on Father’s Day

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has shared a special Father’s Day gift for his dad, E Street Band drummer Max.

Celebrating yesterday (June 21), Weinberg covered Bruce Springsteen track ‘Candy’s Room’, which you can watch below.

The version sees Weinberg on drums, joined by Miny Parsonz of Royal Thunder, Jeff Matz of High On Fire, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and more.

Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2013 after discovering the band through his father. Discussing Max’s reaction to him joining the band, Weinberg previously said: “I don’t know if he believed me, to be honest.

“When we had conversations about that’s what had happened, I actually couldn’t even tell him what band I had auditioned for, truthfully, for a while, till I asked the band if I could tell my dad. But once I did, he was very happy considering this is a band that he introduced to my life.

“When I first told him I was joining Slipknot, I think he flipped his shit.”

Weinberg recently shared a passionate message on social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, with anti-racism posts sweeping the globe since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

“Black lives matter. Systemic racism exists. White privilege is real,” Weinberg tweeted, adding that he was “heartbroken to, yet again, witness the oppression and bigotry that Black people in America have consistently endured for centuries — at the hands of a system that’s broken to its very core.”

