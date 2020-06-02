Twenty One Pilots share eighties themed lyric video for ‘Level Of Concern’

Twenty One Pilots have shared a fun 80s-themed lyric video for their song ‘Level Of Concern’ – watch below.

The duo, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, released the track back in April but have now followed it up with a video put together with the help of artist Pinot W. Ichwandardi.

It was made on a Macintosh ES and a Macintosh SE/30, two computers released in 1988 and 1989 respectively.

The music video for the song has 33 million views, meanwhile “Level Of Concern” has been listened to over 57 million times on Spotify.

Following the song’s live debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – the ‘At Home’ edition, the duo released the new version last week (May 26).

The song features their friends and frequent collaborators Paul Meany, Jesse Blum and Simon Jefferis.

The new version of ‘Level Of Concern’ comes after Tyler Joseph recently suggested that the band may release their next album “sooner than we were planning”. The follow-up comes after their release of ‘Trench’ two years ago.

In a four-star review of 2018’s ‘Trench’, NME wrote that the LP was “the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”

