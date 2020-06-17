Robyn to release limited edition ‘Honey’ remix series on 12″ vinyl

Robyn has announced a limited edition run of ‘Honey’ remixes on 12″ vinyl — listen to Avalon Emerson’s mix below.

The Swedish pop star released the ‘Honey’ single back in September 2018, with it going on to serve as the title track of her acclaimed eighth album.

Today (June 17), the singer has shared news of a special vinyl series comprising remixes of the songs ‘Honey’, ‘Between The Lines’, ‘Beach2k20’, ‘Ever Again’ and ‘Baby Forgive Me’.

Brand new and unheard remixes by Avalon Emerson, Floorplan and Louie Vega will feature in the collection, alongside fan favorites and alternative versions which have been pressed on vinyl for the first time.

Joe Goddard‘s (Hot Chip) ‘Honey’ remix will also appear, as will Soulwax, Kim Ann Foxman, Young Marco, The Black Madonna, Patrick Topping and Planningtorock.

Emerson’s ‘Deep Current Reroll Remix’ of ‘Honey’ has today (June 17) been made available across streaming platforms ahead of its physical release.

Limited to 500 copies of each, the hand-stamped 12”s will arrive on Saturday (June 20) as part of Love Record Stores Day, an online event set up in lieu of of the rearranged Record Store Day 2020.

Robyn will also be performing live from Stockholm for a special edition of CLUB DOMO on Saturday as part of LRSD. The pop star launched the virtual club night in April in a bid to entertain fans during lockdown.

You can find more information on Robyn’s official website.

Meanwhile, Robyn recently shared a special quarantine performance of her hit ‘Dancing On My Own’.The song celebrated its 10-year anniversary earlier this month.

