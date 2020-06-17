Search

Discover

NEWS

Robyn to release limited edition ‘Honey’ remix series on 12″ vinyl

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • June 17, 2020

She'll also be performing a virtual show for Love Record Stores Day

Robyn has announced a limited edition run of ‘Honey’ remixes on 12″ vinyl — listen to Avalon Emerson’s mix below.

The Swedish pop star released the ‘Honey’ single back in September 2018, with it going on to serve as the title track of her acclaimed eighth album.

Today (June 17), the singer has shared news of a special vinyl series comprising remixes of the songs ‘Honey’, ‘Between The Lines’, ‘Beach2k20’, ‘Ever Again’ and ‘Baby Forgive Me’.

Brand new and unheard remixes by Avalon Emerson, Floorplan and Louie Vega will feature in the collection, alongside fan favorites and alternative versions which have been pressed on vinyl for the first time.

Joe Goddard‘s (Hot Chip) ‘Honey’ remix will also appear, as will Soulwax, Kim Ann Foxman, Young Marco, The Black Madonna, Patrick Topping and Planningtorock.

Emerson’s ‘Deep Current Reroll Remix’ of ‘Honey’ has today (June 17) been made available across streaming platforms ahead of its physical release.

Limited to 500 copies of each, the hand-stamped 12”s will arrive on Saturday (June 20) as part of Love Record Stores Day, an online event set up in lieu of of the rearranged Record Store Day 2020.

Robyn will also be performing live from Stockholm for a special edition of CLUB DOMO on Saturday as part of LRSD. The pop star launched the virtual club night in April in a bid to entertain fans during lockdown.

You can find more information on Robyn’s official website.

Meanwhile, Robyn recently shared a special quarantine performance of her hit ‘Dancing On My Own’.The song celebrated its 10-year anniversary earlier this month.

The post Robyn to release limited edition ‘Honey’ remix series on 12″ vinyl appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 3 5
  1. pomix41933
    pomix41933 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. xehey34665
    xehey34665 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  3. AaronKRodriguez
    AaronKRodriguez ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more
  4. yospobukki
    yospobukki [ Work At Home For USA ]Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8471 working 9 hours a week online. My younger brothers friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 29 hours a week. I ᴄᴀɴᴛ ʙᴇʟɪᴇᴠᴇ ʜᴏᴡ ᴇᴀsʏ ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴏɴᴄᴇ I ᴛʀɪᴇᴅ ɪᴛ ᴏᴜᴛ......www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  5. JenniferJPapineau
    JenniferJPapineau I get paid over $98 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I just got paid $ 8460 in my previous month It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it.....www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.