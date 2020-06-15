James Bond: new ‘No Time To Die’ release date for confirmed

A new release date has been confirmed for No Time To Die after it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team behind the forthcoming James Bond movie announced the delay back in March, stating that “after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.”

Now, the long-awaited 25th installment of the hit franchise has been given an official UK release date of November 12, while US fans can see it on November 20. It will be Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic spy character.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the official 007 account shared some new images from the movie, writing: “The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE.”

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

Set five years on from the events of Spectre, No Time To Die will catch up with a retired 007 who’s enjoying a quiet new life in Jamaica.

“For me as a writer and a director, it was essential to rediscover Bond. Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become?” director Cary Joji Fukunaga explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared earlier this year.

“[James Bond] is sort of a wounded animal, struggling with his role as a 00. The world has changed, the rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be, the rules of espionage are darker in this era of asymmetric warfare.

“The people close to Bond, those he considers to be family, are at great risk and now there is someone new out there, more dangerous than anyone he has ever encountered, and whoever they are is smarter and stronger than Spectre.”

He added that “from the moment [Bond’s] called to action to the end of the film is a race – not only to save the world but their lives.”

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish shared her highly-anticipated theme for the 25th James Bond movie.

