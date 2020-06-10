Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Hooking Up’ review: lightweight sex comedy is a middle-of-the-road snooze-fest

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Emily Maskell • June 10, 2020

Subpar writing and a confusing plot lead this road trip romcom astray

The romcom is an oversaturated genre. New versions of the same story are released every week, and studios are constantly trying to modernize classic tropes: the meet-cute, a down-on-their-luck protagonist searching for salvation, the sweet male BFF. Hooking Up, streaming online now, aims to cut through this crowded marketplace, but fails to stand out from the competition.

Director Nico Raineau’s lightweight comedy follows Darla, a recovering sex addict, and Bailey, who goes to cancer support meetings in the same centre where Darla attends therapy sessions. They meet in a hallway by chance one night and strike up an unlikely friendship. With Darla fired from her sex column work and Bailey needing a break from obsessing over his ex, the pair embark on a raunchy road trip. Their agreement: to help each other move on from past trauma, they will stop at every place Darla has had sex over the years and reenact the experience together. Bailey will have a chance to deal with the break-up – and Darla can work out an irresistible pitch to win back her writing column. From airport bathrooms to random back alleys, Darla shares some of her most tender memories with Bailey. Her iPad notes morph into lengthy blog posts which she publishes while on the road, without Bailey’s knowledge. Unfortunately, this road map of Darla’s exploits, originally marked out as a self-medicating trip, ends up with as many plot holes as the highway has potholes.

Hooking Up
Sam Richardson in ‘Hooking Up’. Credit: Saban Films

Elsewhere, Hooking Up half-heartedly examines Darla’s female sexuality – sex acts that some would find objectionable are played for cheap laughs, and Darla’s addiction is mostly framed as a joke. There are a few moments when Snow plays against stereotype – Darla often dominates Bailey – and the leads start to click, but not even the main duo’s impressive comic chops can keep Hooking Up on track.

To compound matters, this whirlwind romance is documented via bland camerawork that fails to pop. The road trip concept offers numerous possibilities to capture beautiful scenery but Hooking Up doesn’t seem to bother. Add to that a series of clichés, predictable comedic beats, and confusing plot lines and you’re left with a disappointingly middle-of-the-road snooze-fest. Are we nearly there yet?

Details

  • Director: Nico Raineau
  • Starring: Brittany Snow, Sam Richardson, Anna Akana
  • Release date: June 8 (Digital)

The post ‘Hooking Up’ review: lightweight sex comedy is a middle-of-the-road snooze-fest appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

0 1 6
  1. MatureAnnaa
    Annaa You wants new feelings ? add me. ➤➤ You won't bedis︆︆appointed! ✅✅ write me ✅✅==>> cutt.ly/UtbDorw
    ...show more
  2. lonoxo7565
    lonoxo7565 I m making $320 to $380 every hour online artworks and that I got $19894 and additional in multi month web based performing from home. i'm an ordinary full time understudy and I work unquestionably to my spair of hours in my extra time.anybody can attempt this activity and makes mogul and demonstrated yourlife design by methods for truly open this hyperlink...............excellent luck★★★★★★HERE☛☛☛►►►►HOME► MEDIA► TECH►AND more thank you.....www.2Yelp.com
    ...show more
  3. NinaPlayy
    Nina Hey I am a 💚nym︆︆pho 💋and I get turned on guys who I know little ...💋Oh .. I'm wai︆︆ting >> cutt.ly/UtbDorw
    ...show more
  4. jonoca3186
    jonoca3186 My last month's online earning was $17930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  5. lazxaw
    hjop ◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉ ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>>bit.ly/2XJXZNn ◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉◉
    ...show more
  6. hanszulauf
    hanszulauf 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞&𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 ✹ I am making over $9k a month working part time. I stored being attentive to different human beings inform me how much money they are able to make on line so I decided to lok into it. well, it turned into all actual and has completely modified my life. that is what I do........................ Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.