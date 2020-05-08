Search

Listen to the new “garage” demo of Mumford & Sons’ ‘Forever’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • May 08, 2020

It was recorded at The National's Aaron Dessner's house

Mumford & Sons have shared a “garage” demo version of their ‘Delta‘ album track ‘Forever’ – you can listen to it below.

The song was originally recorded at The National‘s Aaron Dessner’s home studio in Brooklyn, New York. This version was recently unearthed from the archives during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Explaining the history of the song in a statement, Mumford & Sons said that the early incarnation dates back to 2013 when the group took a break from their touring commitments off the back of their second record.

“The first time we really hung out to make music together was after a couple months living our lives, and it was in the back garden of a friend’s house deep in Brooklyn,” they said. “That friend was Aaron Dessner from The National and he had a built a studio in the garage in his garden.”

The band went on to say that “between catching up, eating burritos and having a couple of drinks, we messed around a bit with some new song ideas”. “This was one of those moments,” they added.

“Many of the songs that began in that garden ended up on [third album] ‘Wilder Mind’, whereas the later version of this song we saved for ‘Delta’. We just thought it’d be fun to share the journey that these songs go on sometimes. Hope everyone is staying safe x.”

This comes after frontman Marcus Mumford shared an acoustic performance of his recent Major Lazer collaboration, ‘Lay Your Head On Me’. The singer teamed up with the trio on the track in March.

Elsewhere, Mumford released a cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to benefit the Grenfell Foundation and War Child UK.

