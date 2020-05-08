Search

Listen to Major Lazer’s new remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • May 08, 2020

It follows the recent Beyoncé-featuring mix

Megan Thee Stallion has shared another new ‘Savage’ remix on which she teams up with Major Lazer – you can listen to it below.

The original version of the track appeared on the Houston’s rapper’s recent ‘Suga’ project, with a Beyoncé-featuring rework arriving last month.

On Wednesday (May 6), Megan released a Major Lazer remix of ‘Savage’ which reimagines the cut as a five-minute dose of deep house. The song arrived with an accompanying, brightly-coloured animation.

This comes after Megan Thee Stallion revealed last month that she’s working on a new album during the lockdown.

“That’s the best thing about quarantine,” she explained in a TV interview. “I would have been working on it anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now. I’ve just been writing and we set up a little studio in here.”

The rapper went on to say that she was “going to have new music for when we can go back outside”.

Elsewhere, Megan has been embroiled in a legal battle with her former record label. She was recently granted permission to take 1501 Certified Entertainment to trial by a Texas judge.

Meanwhile, Major Lazer recently remixed The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights‘. The duo gave the ‘After Hours’ single an EDM-influenced sound.

The post Listen to Major Lazer's new remix of Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

