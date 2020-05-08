Search

Discover

NEWS

A new Marvel series is set to come to Disney+ this month

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • May 08, 2020

The animated show will focus on Nick Fury

Disney+ has announced that it’s set to launch a new Marvel TV show this month.

New animated show Fury Files will concern 50 years of infamous Marvel villains through the eyes of SHIELD boss Nick Fury.

The show is set to land on the new streaming service next Friday (May 15) and will see Chi McBride reprising his role as voice actor for Fury.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Fury Files drops on Disney+ on Friday, May 15, and you shouldn’t be surprised that Nick Fury has files on every single Marvel Super Hero. Fury Files gives viewers top-secret access to SHIELD intel on key Marvel heroes and villains.

Marvel
Marvel

“All of this is told by none other than the mysterious Fury, bringing together a mix of animation and motion comic art! Looking to download a bunch of information about every single hero? Fury’s got you covered.”

It was recently revealed that Fury, who is played by Samuel L. Jackson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was originally set to be killed off in Avengers: Endgame.

Newly revealed concept art for the film, by Stephen Schirle, shows Fury being stabbed through his torso by Corvis Glaive.

Disney+ recently launched in the UK after over a year of being available in North America, though its launch on these shores was with a lower streaming quality due to the increased demand that has come from the coronavirus crisis.

The post A new Marvel series is set to come to Disney+ this month appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 2 6
  1. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa Hi.I'm a beautiful and naug︆︆hty girl 💋 who wanna be your lov︆︆er and fri︆︆end!!💋 Come and see FOLL︆︆OW MY BIO LINK =>> gg.gg/iolsp
    ...show more
  2. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa It is very boring for me, talk to me! ★★ Write me. ⚡ Maybe we will make friends ⚡⚡ ==>> gg.gg/iolsp
    ...show more
  3. gehinos100
    gehinos It is the need of hour to stay at home avoid corona virus, but do not sit idol and work online and make full use of this hostage period. I am making $75 per hour on my laptop. Here is link to work no instant expense join for free for more detail .....www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  4. Manoj.Shah
    Manoj Shah yeah..m big fan of marvel..
    ...show more
  5. vinomos957
    vinomos957 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  6. Emma675
    Emma I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here............ www.work75.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.