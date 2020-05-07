Search

Discover

NEWS

New Banksy artwork celebrates health workers as superheroes during coronavirus crisis

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 07, 2020

'Game Changer' has gone on display at Southampton General Hospital

Banksy‘s latest artwork celebrates the health workers of the UK, portraying them as superheroes during the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

The anonymous artist’s latest work, titled ‘Game Changer’, has gone on display in a frame at Southampton General Hospital.

It depicts a young boy playing with a nurse doll, who is seen fitted with a cape, an apron and a protective face mask. Next to the boy is a basket which contains discarded Batman and Spider-Man dolls.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

. . Game Changer

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

In a note for hospital workers that accompanied the piece, Banksy said: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white.”

‘Game Changer’ will continue to be on display on Level C at Southampton General Hospital until the autumn, when it will be auctioned to raise money for the NHS.

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust CEO Paula Head said of the piece: “The fact that Banksy has chosen us to recognise the outstanding contribution everyone in and with the NHS is making, in unprecedented times, is a huge honour.

“It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital, as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art. It will no doubt also be a massive boost to morale for everyone who works and is cared for at our hospital.”

‘Game Changer’ follows on from Banksy’s most recent street art installation in his hometown of Bristol, which the artist said he was “glad” to hear had been subsequently vandalised.

The post New Banksy artwork celebrates health workers as superheroes during coronavirus crisis appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 5 5
  1. AlexisMDickson
    AlexisMDickson I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.....www.Worksbaar.com
    ...show more
  2. xiliv21012
    xiliv21012 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  3. EmilieLolita
    Emilie ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> aww.su/m9Jp4
    ...show more
  4. jullie_123
    jullie_123 I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here............. www.work75.com
    ...show more
  5. purvee4
    mxprincexx " Online Jobs 2020 Here '' I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website. This is what I do.............► www.salary8.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.