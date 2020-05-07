New Banksy artwork celebrates health workers as superheroes during coronavirus crisis

Banksy‘s latest artwork celebrates the health workers of the UK, portraying them as superheroes during the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

The anonymous artist’s latest work, titled ‘Game Changer’, has gone on display in a frame at Southampton General Hospital.

It depicts a young boy playing with a nurse doll, who is seen fitted with a cape, an apron and a protective face mask. Next to the boy is a basket which contains discarded Batman and Spider-Man dolls.

View this post on Instagram . . Game Changer A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on May 6, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

In a note for hospital workers that accompanied the piece, Banksy said: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white.”

‘Game Changer’ will continue to be on display on Level C at Southampton General Hospital until the autumn, when it will be auctioned to raise money for the NHS.

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust CEO Paula Head said of the piece: “The fact that Banksy has chosen us to recognise the outstanding contribution everyone in and with the NHS is making, in unprecedented times, is a huge honour.

“It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital, as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art. It will no doubt also be a massive boost to morale for everyone who works and is cared for at our hospital.”

‘Game Changer’ follows on from Banksy’s most recent street art installation in his hometown of Bristol, which the artist said he was “glad” to hear had been subsequently vandalised.

