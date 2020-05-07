Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

'He Made Falling in Love Seem So Easy.' Priyanka Chopra Jonas Remembers Bollywood's Rishi Kapoor

By TIME/Priyanka Chopra Jonas • May 07, 2020

The Kapoors are Indian cinema’s first family—

but that never defined Rishi Kapoor, who died April 30 at 67. The son of the legendary Raj Kapoor, he forged his own path, building an illustrious career to create his own legacy.

From his first leading role in 1973’s Bobby, he was the keeper of our hearts, ushering in a new era of romance in Hindi movies. His effervescence and flamboyance instantly set him apart. He was a hero who could feel without being maudlin. He was mischievous, rebellious, passionate—and he made falling in love seem so easy and so within our grasp. What made Rishi Kapoor’s love different? It had all the passion of a Shakespearean hero with a generous dollop of innocence added in.

His charisma was in his extraordinary smile, one that made his fans go weak in the knees. And when he danced, he made us all want to jump up and join him.

In the later part of his career, he began to experiment with his roles, taking on characters who were far removed from those of his earlier films. I had the privilege of working with him in Agneepath, in which he played a fierce, no-holds-barred character, someone to hate rather than love. The versatility of this genial man will never be experienced again.

The loss of Rishi Kapoor is the end of an era for Hindi cinema, but his contribution to the world of films has been and will always be an inspiration for generations to come. To your beautiful family, Neetu Ma’am, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world grieves with you.

As his father said in his legendary movie Mera Naam Joker, the show must go on. Rishi Sir, thank you for the magic, the memories and your candid heart. I’m so grateful for having had the opportunity of knowing you personally as well—your candor, your laughter, your zest for life. That’s how I’ll always remember you.

Farewell, Chintu uncle. Hindi cinema will never be the same.

A version of this article appears in the May 18, 2020, issue of TIME

3 2 10
  1. AlexisMDickson
    AlexisMDickson I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.....www.Worksbaar.com
    ...show more
  2. diydukeydi
    diydukeydi@ I made $64,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I’m a full time student. I’m using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great m0ney. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Here’s what I’ve been doing……Here…………www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. xiliv21012
    xiliv21012 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. EmilieLolita
    Emilie I am a cool gi︆︆rl💋 I love ho︆︆t boy:) My s︆︆nap,sk︆︆ype and p︆︆hone ❤ number at the li︆︆nk==>> aww.su/m9Jp4
    ...show more
  5. jullie_123
    jullie_123 I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here............. www.work75.com
    ...show more
  6. purvee4
    mxprincexx " Online Jobs 2020 Here '' I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website. This is what I do.............► www.salary8.Com
    ...show more
  7. abdullhakhadim786
  8. abdullhakhadim786
  9. abdullhakhadim786
  10. abdullhakhadim786

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.