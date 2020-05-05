Search

Dixie Chicks share new single ‘Julianna Calm Down’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Eddy Lim • May 05, 2020

Their upcoming album 'Gaslighter' remains indefinitely delayed

The Dixie Chicks have shared their latest single, titled ‘Julianna Calm Down’, off their upcoming album, ‘Gaslighter’.

Watch the lyric video below:

“We can’t give you the full album just yet, but we also couldn’t let May 1 pass by without sharing a new song with you,” the band said in a press release.

“So, here is track number nine ‘Julianna Calm Down’ off ‘GASLIGHTER’. We hope it makes you feel empowered, smile, and strut the f*** around like you’ve got nothing to lose. We will strut through this time together.”

‘Gaslighter’ was initially slated for a May 1 release date, but has since been indefinitely delayed for reasons currently unannounced. While a tie to the coronavirus pandemic has not been officially established, many other artists including Kehlani, Margo Price and Haim have similarly announced album launch delays due to the virus, in addition to numerous gig and festival cancellations around the globe.

‘Gaslighter’ will be the first new full-length from the Dixie Chicks in almost 15 years. Their last LP was 2006’s ‘Taking The Long Way’, which picked up five Grammy awards including Record, Song and Album of the Year.

 

