The Flaming Lips share new single and video ‘Flowers of Neptune 6’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Josh Martin • May 29, 2020

Wayne Coyne wanders a burning prairie in the music video

The Flaming Lips have shared a surprise new single, ‘Flowers of Neptune 6’.

The new track arrives with a typically ludicrous music video, in which frontman Wayne Coyne wanders around a burning prairie draped in an American flag inside the giant plastic bubble he often performs with. Watch it below:

The single is seemingly a one-off release, without any album announcement attached. The psych legends also updated their Facebook profile with a photo taken presumably recently, as all members are seen wearing various face masks.

 

The Flaming Lips. May 2020. (left to right – Nicholas Ley, Michael Ivins, Steven Drozd, Wayne Coyne, Jake Ingalls, Matt Duckworth, Derek Brown)

Posted by Flaming Lips on Thursday, May 28, 2020

The Flaming Lips have been busy of late, even during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the psych legends released the eponymous ‘Deap Lips’, a collaborative album with Deap Vally.

The band released a cover of the George Jones classic ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ as part of the soundtrack for upcoming film Arkansas, a dark-comedy about drug trafficking in America’s South, starring Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughan and Clark Duke. A clip of the band performing the track within the film was released.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the band’s 1998 classic album ‘The Soft Bulletin’, which saw the band tour worldwide to play the album in full.

The Flaming Lips’ last studio album ‘King’s Mouth’ was released in July last year, and was rumored to be a Coyne solo album in all but name. In a four-star review, NME said it found “the band more playful, cinematic and cohesive than they’ve been since ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’” in a four-star review.

